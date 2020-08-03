MISSING: Man sought by Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriffs Office is asking for information from the public about the whereabouts of a man missing since Wednesday.

Investigators say Zachary Pruitt was last reported seen the evening of July 29, 2020 at Frank’s Restaurant in the Tightsqueeze area near Chatham.

Pruitt may be driving a truck similar to the one in the attached photograph, the vehicle may also have Virginia license plates with the “Don’t tread on me” logo, similar to that on the attached photo.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Pruitt or has communicated with him recently is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriffs Office at 434-432-7931 or email sar@pittgov.org.

