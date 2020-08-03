Richmond’s Capitol Square to close ahead of potential Isaias damage

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - As Tropical Storm Isaias grows near, the Virginia Department of General Services announced that Richmond’s Capitol Square will close due to anticipated weather.

High winds, and isolated and heavy rainfall are expected to hit Richmond. Capitol Square will be closed from 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 3 through 6 a.m., Wednesday, August 5.

State employees are asked to monitor the Department of Human Resource Management for information surrounding office closings.

Both employees and the public are directed to use dgs.virginia.gov or follow @DGSVirginia on Twitter for building and grounds closures.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.