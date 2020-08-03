Rockbridge YMCA in food drive

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rockbridge Area YMCA is reaching out to its members for a little help.

In association with the Rockbridge Area Relief Association, they’re having a food drive through August 9.

All week long, the YMCA is encouraging members to bring along some non-perishable food when they come to exercise for the Rockbridge food pantry.

“Healthy living is a huge mission of ours, and it’s more than just working out, more than just being able to provide child care,” said Bobbie Wagner, the YMCA’s Executive Director. “We believe right now is a really good time to be focused on staying healthy, and part of staying healthy is eating well, and everyone deserves to be able to eat well.”

They point out that, even during something like COVID, food insecurity remains for many.

