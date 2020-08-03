Senior Alert issued for missing Loudoun County man

LOUDON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a man missing from Loudoun County.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says Kyung Pyung Yi is 84 years old, 5′3″ and 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last reported seen August 3 at 9:45 a.m. on Showers Lane is Leesburg. He may have been wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt and gray pants.

He was headed to a dentist appointment in Leesburg, likely in a silver 2014 Honda Accord with Virginia plates VBB-5608, according to police.

Police say he suffers from cognitive impairment, with his disappearance posing a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021 or Detective Mike Grimsley at 571-233-0134.

