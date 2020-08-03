Senior Alert issued for missing Loudon County man

(WDBJ) - An 84-year-old man has been reported missing in Leesburg. The Virginia State Police issued the Senior Alert on behalf of the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday.

According to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, Kyung Pyung Yi suffers from a cognitive impairment, which makes his disappearance a credible threat to his health.

Yi stands at approximately 5 feet 3 inches, weighing 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen on Showers Lane in Leesburg at about 9:45 a.m. Monday, possibly wearing a grey short sleeve shirt and pants on his way to a dentist appointment in Leesburg.

Yi is believed to be driving a silver 2014 Honda Accord with VA plates: VBB-5608.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office asks you contact them at 703-777-1021 with any helpful tips.

More can be found at https://www.vasenioralert.com/ .

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.