Strong storms and pockets of heavy rain likely as Isaias inches closer

Showers and storms continue today as tropical moisture works its way into Virginia from the south.

Another front approaches from the west Monday and will start to interact with tropical moisture associated with Isaias. This will start to bring rain into the region early Monday with rainfall throughout the day. Monday and Tuesday we will likely see flooding impacts from Isaias. A Flood Watch continues through Tuesday evening. Strong to severe storms are also possible with heavy rainfall, strong damaging wind gusts and even some pockets of large hail. Remain weather aware.

MONDAY & TUESDAY

Tropical moisture with interact with a front that’s heading our way from the west. This interaction will bring pockets of heavy rainfall to the region. We could see 1-3″ of rainfall for a good portion of the area with isolated higher amounts toward the eastern part of our region.

Pockets of heavy rainfall can be expected through the first part of Tuesday. (WDBJ)

We could see 1-3" of rain with some areas picking up more than 4". (WDBJ)

TROPICS

Tropical Storm Isaias (Pronounced: ees-ah-EE-ahs) continues to threaten the East Coast. Models have indicated a higher potential of an inward track into the Coastal Carolinas and Virginia where winds and flooding will be the biggest impacts. This path would likely lead to widespread rain and storms across our area early Monday through Tuesday evening.

MONDAY

There will likely be an ideal set-up for what is called a Predecessor Rainfall Event (PRE) as tropical moisture moves into our area ahead of the Isaias and triggers rainfall. Showers are expected to develop early Monday morning and rain will likely increase through the day. With the help of the front and lift created by the Blue Ridge Mountains, we could see an increased risk of flooding beginning in the afternoon into Tuesday evening. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH

A Flash Flood Watch will go into effect Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening. Widespread rainfall of 1-3″ is possible across our region. In these highlighted counties the NWS is expecting rainfall amounts of 2-4″ with isolated locations having higher amounts.