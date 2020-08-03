Advertisement

Vinton man arrested for murders of two in Roanoke in March

William Ray mugshot
William Ray mugshot(Roanoke City Jail)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have arrested a Vinton man for the killings if two people in Roanoke in March.

William Ray, 23, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of April Barnicoat and Eric Surface, both of whom knew Ray.

Police found the bodies in an apartment on Queen Ann Drive while responding to a report about a possible abduction and a well-being check.

Detectives had been following leads and collecting evidence, and spoke with Ray as a person of interest Friday, July 31. He was then taken into custody, and the Roanoke City Grand Jury indicted him August 3.

No information has been released about the causes of death or cirumstances of the killings.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grown Here at Home-Foothills Produce Auction

Updated: 1 hour ago
Recording of daily morning newscast.

News

NWS confirms weekend tornado over Botetourt County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
A number of viewers sent in pictures and video of the funnel/tornado as it tracked to the northeast in Botetourt County.

News

Judge starts new injunction barring Lee statue removal

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans to remove the statue in early June, citing the pain felt across the country about the death of George Floyd.

News

Martinsville man killed in Saturday crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Jeep ran off the left side of the road and hit a ditch, overturning several times.

Latest News

Education

Virginia War Memorial seeking student essays for Veterans Day Contest

Updated: 3 hours ago
The topic for this year’s contest is “An American Who Served in The Military During World War II Who Inspires Me.”

Forecast

Monday, August 3, Noon Update

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Zachary Pruitt

Updated: 3 hours ago

Safety

MISSING: Man sought by Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office

Updated: 3 hours ago
Zachary Pruitt’s family says he was last reported seen July 28 at the Kwik Shop in Dry Fork.

News

Future of Confederate monument at courthouse in Fincastle up for discussion

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
Supervisor Steve Clinton will lead a committee of community stakeholders.

Coronavirus

“COVID is ravaging the community.” Lynchburg health officials say hospitals are stressed as cases increase

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ashley Anne
Health professionals are urging the public to treat everyone as if they have COVID. “It is that widespread in the community,” Dr. Lewis said.