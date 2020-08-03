Vinton man arrested for murders of two in Roanoke in March

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have arrested a Vinton man for the killings if two people in Roanoke in March.

William Ray, 23, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of April Barnicoat and Eric Surface, both of whom knew Ray.

Police found the bodies in an apartment on Queen Ann Drive while responding to a report about a possible abduction and a well-being check.

Detectives had been following leads and collecting evidence, and spoke with Ray as a person of interest Friday, July 31. He was then taken into custody, and the Roanoke City Grand Jury indicted him August 3.

No information has been released about the causes of death or cirumstances of the killings.

