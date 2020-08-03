Advertisement

Virginia COVID cases up by 1,324, no new deaths reported

Coronavirus
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 93,106 total cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Monday morning. That’s up from 91,782 reported Sunday, a 1,324-case increase.

3,504 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

Click here for all the numbers and breakdowns.

There are 2,218 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, no change from Sunday. 1,151,604 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.1 percent positive rate over the last week, compared to 7.2 reported the last several days.

1,205 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Monday, up from Sunday’s 1,172, with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. 12,225 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

