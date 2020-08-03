Advertisement

Virginia War Memorial seeking student essays for Veterans Day Contest

Hill of Heroes display in 2019.
Hill of Heroes display in 2019.(Virginia Department of Veterans Services)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia War Memorial in Richmond is looking for student essays for its Veterans Day Contest.

The 2020 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest is open to all Virginia middle and high school-aged students, whether they attend public or private school or are homeschooled.

The topic for this year’s contest is “An American Who Served in The Military During World War II Who Inspires Me.” Students can select a member of their family or community, or a famous man or woman who served in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Essays must be between 500 and 750 words and use interviews and primary sources whenever possible.

One winner will be selected from entries among grades 6-8, and one will be selected from grades 9-12.

The two winners will receive a $200 gift card, and each of their teachers will receive a $100 gift card to purchase classroom supplies.

The winners will also be invited to read their essays aloud and participate in the Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial on Wednesday, November 11.

The deadline for entries is 11:59 p.m. Sunday, October 11.

Complete information is available here or by calling Virginia War Memorial Assistance Education Director Morgan Guyer at 804-786-2060.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NWS confirms weekend tornado over Botetourt County

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
A number of viewers sent in pictures and video of the funnel/tornado as it tracked to the northeast in Botetourt County.

News

Judge starts new injunction barring Lee statue removal

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans to remove the statue in early June, citing the pain felt across the country about the death of George Floyd.

News

Martinsville man killed in Saturday crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Jeep ran off the left side of the road and hit a ditch, overturning several times.

Forecast

Monday, August 3, Noon Update

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Zachary Pruitt

Updated: 2 hours ago

Safety

MISSING: Man sought by Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office

Updated: 2 hours ago
Zachary Pruitt’s family says he was last reported seen July 28 at the Kwik Shop in Dry Fork.

News

Future of Confederate monument at courthouse in Fincastle up for discussion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
Supervisor Steve Clinton will lead a committee of community stakeholders.

Coronavirus

“COVID is ravaging the community.” Lynchburg health officials say hospitals are stressed as cases increase

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Anne
Health professionals are urging the public to treat everyone as if they have COVID. “It is that widespread in the community,” Dr. Lewis said.

Education

Load the Bus for Kids underway in Roanoke Valley

Updated: 3 hours ago
Roanoke County and City Public Schools, along with Salem City Public schools, will be collecting supplies for students in need through Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend, August 7-9.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases lead to closure of Lynchburg Circuit Court

Updated: 3 hours ago
The clerk’s office is working to contact anyone who has been in contact with the infected employees, so they can take precautions.