Virginia War Memorial seeking student essays for Veterans Day Contest

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia War Memorial in Richmond is looking for student essays for its Veterans Day Contest.

The 2020 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest is open to all Virginia middle and high school-aged students, whether they attend public or private school or are homeschooled.

The topic for this year’s contest is “An American Who Served in The Military During World War II Who Inspires Me.” Students can select a member of their family or community, or a famous man or woman who served in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Essays must be between 500 and 750 words and use interviews and primary sources whenever possible.

One winner will be selected from entries among grades 6-8, and one will be selected from grades 9-12.

The two winners will receive a $200 gift card, and each of their teachers will receive a $100 gift card to purchase classroom supplies.

The winners will also be invited to read their essays aloud and participate in the Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial on Wednesday, November 11.

The deadline for entries is 11:59 p.m. Sunday, October 11.

Complete information is available here or by calling Virginia War Memorial Assistance Education Director Morgan Guyer at 804-786-2060.

