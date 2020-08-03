YMCA at Virginia Tech to host 1st annual Community Change Project

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -

Starting Monday, the YMCA at Virginia Tech is launching a fundraiser to collect your loose change.

For the first annual Community Change Project, donations support programs like Meals on Main, Senior Connections, tutoring, youth mentoring services and more.

You can drop off your loose change at any branch of the National Bank in Blacksburg, the Market Place branch in Christiansburg or any YMCA Thrift Shop.

Given the current coin shortage, they hope this will also help.

“Let’s get some of the change back out into the economy while helping the YMCA with our community projects at the same time,” said Director of Community Engagement Laureen Blakemore.

Coin collection starts Aug. 3 and runs through Oct. 3.

Drop Off Locations:

National Bank Hethwood Office 900 Hethwood Boulevard Blacksburg, VA 24060

National Bank Hubbard Street 101 Hubbard St. Blacksburg, VA 24060

National Bank Main Office 100 South Main St Blacksburg, VA 24060

National Bank North Main 901 North Main St Blacksburg, VA 24060

National Bank South Main 3600 South Main St Blacksburg, VA 24060

National Bank VT CRC 2280 Kraft Drive, Suite 1000 (VCOM II Building) Blacksburg, VA 24060 National Bank Market Place 120 Peppers Ferry Christiansburg, VA 24073

YMCA Thrift Shop 1000 N. Main St Blacksburg, VA 24060

