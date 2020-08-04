Advertisement

12,385 out of Virginia hospitals after COVID treatment; percent of positive new cases rises

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(MGN)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 94,251 total cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Tuesday morning. That’s up from 93,106 reported Monday, a 1,145-case increase. That’s down from the 1,324-case increase seen from Sunday to Monday.

3,523 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

Click here for all the numbers and breakdowns.

There are 2,244 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from the 2,218 reported Monday. 1,164,515 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.2 percent positive rate over the last week, compared to 7.1 reported Monday.

1,255 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Tuesday, up from Monday’s 1,205, with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. 12,385 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

