2020 Kazim Shrine Circus canceled

Shayne Dwyer/WDBJ7
Shayne Dwyer/WDBJ7(WDBJ)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Kazim Shrine Circus, originally scheduled for October 30 through November 1, has been canceled.

Tickets to the show will be refunded.

According to the Salem Civic Center, tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will automatically process back to the card used.

If you purchased a ticket through the center’s box office, you will have to visit the center for a refund. The box office is open Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All refunds for the circus must be completed by September 11.

