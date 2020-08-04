Advertisement

Campbell County holds public hearing on potential solar energy facility

If approved, a new solar energy facility from Pigeon Run Solar, LLC would be built on about 500 acres of land east of Brookneal Highway in Gladys.
If approved, a new solar energy facility from Pigeon Run Solar, LLC would be built on about 500 acres of land east of Brookneal Highway in Gladys.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Campbell County administration will hold a public hearing Tuesday on a new solar energy facility.

The proposed facility would go in Gladys, just east of Brookneal Highway.

A permit for two plots of land was approved in January, but since then, the request has changed.

If approved Tuesday, the facility would be built on one plot of about 500 acres.

“So this request is to amend that request to consolidate the solar farm into one area,” said Austin Mitchell, Campbell County community development deputy director.

About 135 jobs would be created during construction of the facility.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m.

