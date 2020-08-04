Campbell County holds public hearing on potential solar energy facility

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Campbell County administration will hold a public hearing Tuesday on a new solar energy facility.

The proposed facility would go in Gladys, just east of Brookneal Highway.

A permit for two plots of land was approved in January, but since then, the request has changed.

If approved Tuesday, the facility would be built on one plot of about 500 acres.

“So this request is to amend that request to consolidate the solar farm into one area,” said Austin Mitchell, Campbell County community development deputy director.

About 135 jobs would be created during construction of the facility.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m.

