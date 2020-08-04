Cards sought for Roanoke woman celebrating 106th birthday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One area woman is getting ready to celebrate a special birthday, and she needs your help.

Ms. Venus Tucker, a resident at Our Lady of the Valley, will turn 106 on August 13.

To celebrate, Our Lady of the Valley is asking for people to send Ms. Tucker birthday cards. The goal is 106.

The cards will be presented to the birthday lady at a special party just for her.

Cards can be mailed to the address below:

Our Lady of the Valley

Attention: Sandie Donald

650 N. Jefferson Street

Roanoke, VA 24016

