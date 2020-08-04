Advertisement

Cards sought for Roanoke woman celebrating 106th birthday

Ms. Venus Tucker is a resident at Our Lady of the Valley
Ms. Venus Tucker will turn 106 on August 13. Photo courtesy Our Lady of the Valley.
Ms. Venus Tucker will turn 106 on August 13. Photo courtesy Our Lady of the Valley.
Aug. 4, 2020
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One area woman is getting ready to celebrate a special birthday, and she needs your help.

Ms. Venus Tucker, a resident at Our Lady of the Valley, will turn 106 on August 13.

To celebrate, Our Lady of the Valley is asking for people to send Ms. Tucker birthday cards. The goal is 106.

The cards will be presented to the birthday lady at a special party just for her.

Cards can be mailed to the address below:

Our Lady of the Valley

Attention: Sandie Donald

650 N. Jefferson Street

Roanoke, VA 24016

