Danville, Pitt. Co. win award for efforts to attract new business

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WDBJ) - The Southside is bringing home a bit of hardware after winning the Southern Economic Development Council’s (SDEC) large community category for its collaborative efforts to attract new business.

Sharing this honor with the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance, these collaborative economic development efforts were also honored in June by the Virginia Economic Developers Association.

“This recognition reinforces that the right decision was made by County and City leaders many years ago: to adopt a regional approach and work closely together,” according to the chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors and Danville Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority (RIFA), Robert “Bob” Warren.

The region has been the recent winners of a handful of significant projects, including Morgan Olson, Porcher Industries, Kyocera SGC Precision Tools, Staunton River Plastics and Aerofarms.

According to a statement from the three groups, local representatives will accept the award during the SEDC’s annual conference, being held virtually August 17.

Entrants were judged in the areas of innovation, transferability, community commitment and leverage, measured objectives and secondary benefits. The SEDC holds the title of the oldest and largest regional economic development association in North America, covering the area from Texas to Florida, and Virginia to Kansas.

