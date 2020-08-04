Advertisement

Daycares and after school programs face staffing shortages this fall

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The hybrid school schedule in many of our hometowns has increased the need for childcare. However, many facilities are struggling to staff the demand.

Keeping kids busy, entertained, safe and educated is the main priorities of many daycares and after school programs while parents and guardians work.

“The biggest challenge that we’re facing is how to staff these,” Vivien McMahan with the United Way of Roanoke Valley said.

The demand for childcare has increased because of COVID-19, but the number of kids allowed in established facilities has decreased.

“We are also asking for local workforce development to think about those that are unemployed or have been furloughed to how we can bring them back into the workforce and help staff these quickly assembled child care centers,” McMahan said.

She explained that most childcare centers are already maxed out and the staff stretched thin.

“Several childcare centers actually closed completely and won’t reopen.”

So the siren is being called and day cares around the region are looking for able-bodied employees to come take care of the communities’ children.

“They will have to go through the same procedures as any other child care provider,” McMahan said. “They will have to go through background checks. We will do TB screenings, but we have connections to support the facilities, as well as the individuals who are applying for these positions to get through that process quickly.”

The United Way of the Roanoke Valley will not only be able to help people find jobs with a local childcare facility, it can also help parents find daycares and after school programs with open spots for their kids.

