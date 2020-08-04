Advertisement

Inn at Virginia Tech upgrades conference and guest rooms during COVID-19

By Jen Cardone
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -

The Inn at Virginia Tech has been pivoting throughout COVID-19, to make way for new additions especially after serving much as a student dorm last school year.

Over the past few months, the inn has been renovating its conference rooms with state-of-the-art technology to host large virtual meetings. It has added things like high definition cameras and microphones.

The inn has also spent this time upgrading guest rooms, double beds have been replaced with queen sized beds in rooms. You can also find 55 inch televisions.

Staying clean during COVID-19 is a top priority, you can even find towels bagged up to know they’re fresh.

“We really want to make sure that our guests and employees stay safe,” said Managing Director Tom Cupo. “We’re all wearing masks, as you can see. We’re making sure we have good hygiene throughout our property.”

The inn says they’re really gearing up to have folks visit for staycations and short road trips.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

