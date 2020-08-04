Isaias quickly moves northward today leading to increasing sunshine

Hurricane Isaias made landfall Monday night near Ocean Isle, NC as a Category One hurricane. A last-minute strengthening had winds at more than 85mph as it came ashore. Isaias is quickly moving NNE and should be exiting our region later this morning. We’re still finding pockets of heavy rain in the eastern part of our area which could still lead to localized flash flooding. The rain should begin to exit our area later this morning leading to increasing sunshine. The tropical system will continue to bring the heaviest rainfall to areas along the coast and will be quickly exiting to the northeast by late Tuesday.

Impacts will lessen as we head through the morning and Isaias moves away. (WDBJ)

TUESDAY MORNING

Isaias will advance quickly northward toward the mouth of Chesapeake Bay by midday bringing the heaviest rain along the coast and tapering amounts to the west. We’ll see our heavy rain in the eastern part of the area also taper off as the system moves away.

A Flash Flood Watch continues for the extreme eastern part of our region. (WDBJ)

ADDITIONAL RAINFALL: The highest amounts of rainfall Tuesday can be expected closest to the tropical system, across portions of Buckingham, Charlotte and Halifax counties where additional rain totals could top 1-2″., Accumulations taper considerably to the west. This means Tuesday’s flooding impact will be confined to the extreme eastern part of our region.

WIND: The wind threat associated with the storm is expected to be very minimal for most areas, however, 20-30mph gusts across Buckingham and Charlotte Counties are possible Tuesday morning. Our mountain ridges may also experience gusts breezes at times along with strong winds in any thunderstorms that develop this afternoon.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON

Any rain is expected to exit quickly before lunchtime as the center of Isaias is expected to be near Maryland and Delaware with drier air coming in on the back edge of the system. We should start to see increasing sunshine later this morning with downsloping, westerly wind. A few showers and storms are still possible across the mountains during the afternoon, but wouldn’t be widespread and only last into the evening.

REST OF THE WEEK

The remainder of the week remains quite muggy with lingering tropical air. However, the storm chances won’t be nearly as high as in previous days. It looks more like a typical summertime pattern. We’ll keep highs in the mid-upper 80s along with about a 30-50% chance of storms.