Kings Dominion amusement park to remain closed through 2020

DOSWELL, Va. (WDBJ) - Kings Dominion amusement park will not reopen until at least 2021, after closing this year because of COVID-19-related business challenges.

Park management said, “The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority, and we have done our due diligence in developing a comprehensive safety plan in accordance with industry and public health standards. However, the state’s Phase 3 reopening restriction of limiting the park to only 1,000 guests has brought us to the difficult decision to keep the park closed for the rest of the year.”

The park had already extended 2020 Season Passes and add-on products to be valid through 2021, and now, all 2020 Season Passholders will also receive Pass Perks™ Loyalty Rewards valid for purchases within the park next season. Day tickets sold for the 2020 season will be valid through September 6, 2021. Any Pre-K passes registered or activated in 2020 will be valid through 2021.

Guests affected by this will receive an email with details.

Management said, “Our team will continue to work with public health authorities to ensure that our guests and associates can return to fun in a safe environment next season. We are planning a great 2021 with rides, attractions and entertainment for the whole family.”

That list includes the opening of a new area in Soak City called Coconut Shores, featuring a multi-level water play structure, a mini wave pool for kids, and new dining; the return of the nighttime international festival Grand Carnivale; and new dining options.

