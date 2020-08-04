Advertisement

Kroger Mid-Atlantic to relocate division office to Richmond

Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced plans Tuesday to relocate its division office from Roanoke to Richmond.

The move will likely take place by the end of 2020, according to the company. Kroger says it will establish division operations in a location that is better positioned to serve all markets throughout Kroger Mid-Atlantic.

The company also cites recent growth in the Richmond and Hampton Roads areas that has created a greater demand for grocery stores.

Kroger’s warehouse operations, logistics and Roanoke district leadership team will remain in the region.

The division says it has created a number of opportunities to ensure that its approximately 100 employees have options throughout the transition.

“As we prepare for this next chapter in our division, we want our associates and communities to know that we’re committed to a safe, seamless and positive transition,” said Paula Ginnett, president of Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “This is not a goodbye to Roanoke because we will remain committed to the region and we will continue to support our associates, customers and community partners throughout the area.”

Kroger Mid-Atlantic currently operates 11 stores in the region, with its first store in the Roanoke Valley opening 91 years ago. The company says the relocation will have no impact on these stores, pharmacies or fuel centers.

The Kroger Mid-Atlantic division office is currently located on Peters Creek Road; the new office will be located in Glen Allen at 140 East Shore Drive.

Since 2000, the division’s presence in Richmond has grown to include 18 stores. Kroger Mid-Atlantic operates 110 stores in five states, including Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio.

