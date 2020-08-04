Advertisement

Lynchburg police looking for suspect in fraud case

Photo courtesy Lynchburg Police Department
Photo courtesy Lynchburg Police Department(LPD)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a fraud committed at a bank in July.

LPD said on July 6, a woman opened accounts in another person’s name after presenting false identification at the BB&T branch on Langhorne Road.

The suspect is a white woman with gray hair and glasses. She wore an orange, sleeveless shirt at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Stevenson at 434-455-6116 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

