Richmond is open to ideas for future of Confederate statues

The statues include monuments to Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson and J.E.B. Stuart. They became the target of protesters following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
Confederate statues are covered in tarps while being stored at a waste water treatment plant near downtown Tuesday July 14, 2020, in Richmond, Va. The city of Richmond removed several of the statues along Monument Ave. where they will be stored until suitable sites can be found for them. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The city of Richmond, Virginia, will be soliciting ideas for what to do with the Confederate monuments that have been taken down and placed in storage.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday that the City Council will allow museums, historical societies and others to submit proposals.

The statues include monuments to Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson and J.E.B. Stuart. They became the target of protesters following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Demonstrators began tearing down the statues before Mayor Levar Stoney ordered crews to remove them. He cited a threat to public safety as protests gripped the city. 

