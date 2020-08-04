Advertisement

UVA delaying in-person instruction and move-in for undergraduates by 2 weeks

Logo-University of Virginia
Logo-University of Virginia(UVA Facebook Page)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is delaying when some in-person classes start and when undergraduates can move in to residence halls.

In its announcement Tuesday, August 4, UVA stated these actions are in response to an uptick in coronavirus cases, locally and nationally.

The university says undergraduate courses will still start August 25, but they will all be online for two weeks. Classes will shift to in-person September 8, and a few days before that, undergraduates will be allowed to move into residence halls.

Graduate and professional programs will start as previously planned.

University leaders are also urging students who plan to live off-UVA grounds to delay their return until in-person courses resume.

UVA says it will work to accommodate students who need to return sooner, and that international students should plan to arrive in the United States by August 25 to comply with quarantine and immigration requirements.

More information can be found at the Return to Grounds website and Fall 2020 Student Resource site.

The University of Virginia says it has and will continue to implement health and safety precautions, including virus testing for all students who will be in Charlottesville. Additionally, UVA says classrooms have been outfitted with plexiglass shields and capacity has been revised to comply with physical-distancing recommendations. Physical distancing measures and safety protocols will be enforced in dining halls, libraries, buses, and other public spaces.

Face coverings will be required for all students, faculty and staff.

University leaders are set to hold a virtual town hall Friday, August 7, for students, faculty and staff who would like to hear more UVA’s plans. A similar event for parents and Charlottesville community members will be held sometime next week. Leaders plan to share another UVA update no later than August 28.

