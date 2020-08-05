Advertisement

Bank of America glitch; accounts show $0 balance

‘$0 balance was no joke’
Bank of America customers are reporting $0 balances on their online accounts.
Bank of America customers are reporting $0 balances on their online accounts.(Source: AP Photo/Steven Senne)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Many Bank of America customers are seeing $0 balances in their online accounts.

BOA said it’s trying to address the problem as quickly as possible.

“Some of our clients may currently see an inaccurate account balance in online or mobile banking,” the company said. “There is no impact to their accounts and their information remains secure.”

Customers were not amused and took to social media to voice their complaints.

Not Good @BankofAmerica,” said Lisa Mathis on Twitter. “Pretty sure you just lost a long-time customer!” “As soon as I can access MY money you have held Hostage!”

“It’s not just the balance. Also can’t process any transactions, getting insufficient funds message,” said Bin. “The panic attack when I first saw the $0 balance was no joke... Please fix.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Negotiations continue on COVID-19 Relief

Updated: moments ago

News

Roanoke College Misconduct Investigation

Updated: 6 minutes ago

News

Virginia Rolls Out Contact Tracing App

Updated: 7 minutes ago

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 27 minutes ago

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 30 minutes ago

Latest News

National

Negligence probed in deadly Beirut blast amid public anger

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE and ZEINA KARAM Associated Press
The Lebanese government says it is putting an unspecified number of Beirut port officials under house arrest pending an investigation into how 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate came to be stored at the port for years.

News

Color Your Corner Contest

Updated: 45 minutes ago

News

Henry County: Parents in need of help with virtual learning

Updated: 45 minutes ago

News

Lynchburg Schools Go Virtual for first 9 weeks

Updated: 45 minutes ago

Education

School districts announce dates for students to start fall semester

Updated: 47 minutes ago
See the list of dates announced so far.

National

38,000 pounds of imported ground beef under recall

Updated: 55 minutes ago
More than 38,000 pounds of ground beef imported to the United States from Canada is being recalled because it may not have been properly inspected.