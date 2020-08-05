Advertisement

Blacksburg Town Council looks at new ordinance with stricter Coronavirus guidelines

By Ashley Boles
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - While it wasn’t a voting matter Tuesday, proposed ordinance 1942 generated the most amount of conversation among council members, including commentary from police chief Anthony Wilson.

“Covid didn’t do what we wanted it to do. Everyone expected it to die the death of flu. And summer would be left alone for us to return to our behavior. And we saw just the opposite,” said Wilson.

Virginia Tech students will begin moving in, in two weeks, meaning the population of the town will increase by tens of thousands.

If passed, the ordinance would increase restrictions for local businesses including closing time and number of people allowed inside at one time.

“This draft ordinance is hot off the press. Like I said, it’s very much in a draft form. The ordinance is very similar to what the city of Radford is looking at passing, as well as what Charlottesville and Albemarle county have already passed,” said town manager Marc Verniel.

In addition to a midnight closing hour for food establishments and 50 percent capacity inside, another part of the ordinance is stricter guidance on mask use.

”There will be no parties, in neighborhoods, there will be no. And this is what happens if you break the rules,” said Wilson.

Chief Wilson says his goal is not to write tickets, but any violation would be grounds for a class 4 misdemeanor, which carries up to a $250 fine.

After council members get to review the draft more, it will be added to the agenda for the next meeting.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lynchburg City Schools vote to begin 100% virtual

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The Lynchburg school board voted to begin the year with a completely virtual course curriculum for the Fall 2020 semester.

News

2020 vs 2019: Comparing hurricane seasons, so far

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
So far we have seen 9 named tropical storms, and two of those strengthened to a CAT 1 hurricane. But how does this year compare to the same time in 2019?

News

Virginia Tech rolls out new Hokie Ready app with health survey

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Leanna Scachetti
No personal information will be stored or reported, but the school can access general data they might use to make adjustments on campus.

News

Blacksburg considers new restrictions during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
WDBJ7's Ashley Boles reports

Latest News

News

Campbell Co. solar panels

Updated: 3 hours ago
Campbell County administration will also hold a public hearing Tuesday night on a new solar energy facility.

News

Campbell Co. broadband efforts

Updated: 3 hours ago
WDBJ7's Michael Alachnowicz reports

News

Myrtle Beach quarantine recommendation lifted

Updated: 3 hours ago
Overall, the number of cases has been trending downward for over a week, but Dr. Molly O'Dell says that could change as school and other activities resume.

News

Henry County preparing for "New Back to School"

Updated: 3 hours ago
WDBJ7's Kendall Davis reports

Coronavirus

Kings Dominion amusement park to remain closed through 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
COVID-19 concerns have led to the continued closure.

News

Campbell County holds public hearing on potential solar energy facility

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
About 135 jobs would be created during construction of the facility.