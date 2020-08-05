Documentary about Appomattox cold case murder debuts on YouTube

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A documentary has been produced about a cold case murder from 1978 in Appomattox County.

August 4, 1978, Alfred Harwood “Doc” Coleman was killed in the Oakville community, according to Sheriff Donald D. Simpson. No one has been arrested and the sheriff says the crime remains unsolved.

Early in 2020, Coleman’s family asked the sheriff’s department to reopen the investigation, and Simpson made a documentary part of that effort. He says Sean P. McCracken and his company MysteriouslyWV produced that documentary at no cost to the county.

You can watch it here on YouTube beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

