Governor will speak at 2 p.m.; number of new Virginia COVID cases drops

COVID-19 graphic.
COVID-19 graphic.(MGN)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 95.049 total cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Wednesday morning. That’s up from 94,251 reported Tuesday, a 798-case increase. That’s down considerably from the 1,145-case increase seen from Monday to Tuesday.

3,576 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

Click here for all the numbers and breakdowns.

Governor Northam plans a briefing about COVID-19 in the commonwealth at 2 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch it on WDBJ7 or here. You can also see it on the WDBJ7 Facebook page.

There are 2,274 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from the 2,244 reported Tuesday. 1,76,180 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.2 percent positive rate over the last week, the same as reported Tuesday.

1,304 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Wednesday, up from Tuesday’s 1,255, with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. 12,522 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

