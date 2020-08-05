Health officials end quarantine recommendation following travel to Myrtle Beach

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Public health officials in the Roanoke Valley say it’s no longer necessary for anyone who visits Myrtle Beach to self-quarantine when they return.

In late June and early July, many of the cases in our area were associated with travel to Horry County, South Carolina.

But officials with the Virginia Department of Health now say two incubation periods have passed since the last local case tied to Myrtle Beach.

Dr. Molly O’Dell is the Director of Communicable Disease Control for the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

“Actually their numbers are going down too, which makes sense,” O’Dell told reporters during a teleconference Tuesday, “because we know people are still going to Myrtle Beach, but we’re not getting those cases, so they go hand in hand.”

Overall, the number of cases has been trending downward for over a week, but O’Dell said that could change as students return to school and other activities resume.

