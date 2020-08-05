Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for woman missing since early July

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a woman who has been missing since early July.

58-year-old Jeneen Lavita Jamison Valentine, of Ridgeway, was last reported seen at a home on Willow Ct. in Martinsville July 3. A family member reported her missing July 16.

Valentine is Black with long brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs approximately 160 pounds and is 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Valentine may be traveling in a 2002 two-door coupe, silver Toyota Solara with Virginia license plate number VC-3019.

Jeneen Valentine may be traveling in a 2002 silver Toyota Solara. (HCSO)

Investigators don’t know if Valentine is in danger. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 276-638-8751 or call 911.

