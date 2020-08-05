Advertisement

Kaine says negotiations advancing on next round of COVID relief

Sen. Tim Kaine says negotiations on the next round of COVID-19 relief appear to be moving forward.
Sen. Tim Kaine says negotiations on the next round of COVID-19 relief appear to be moving forward.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Senator Tim Kaine says negotations on the next round of COVID-19 relief are moving forward.

Speaking with reporters during a teleconference Wednesday afternoon, Kaine said it’s too early to be 100 percent sure.

But he said congressional leaders are getting closer to a deal.

“I do believe in the last couple of days, we’ve seen... the icebergs are starting to move apart and we’re starting to see a path through to a deal,” Kaine told reporters. “The American public desperately needs one.”

Kaine said it now appears that leaders could agree on a framework by the end of this week, work out the details over the weekend and vote next week.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Remote learning highlights internet access challenges

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
As students gear up for a school year mixed with in-person education and remote learning, internet access becomes a top concern for families with limited connectivity.

News

Montgomery County authorities search for suspect who exposed himself to minors

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to two juveniles.

News

Negotiations continue on COVID-19 Relief

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Roanoke College Misconduct Investigation

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Virginia Rolls Out Contact Tracing App

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Color Your Corner Contest

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Henry County: Parents in need of help with virtual learning

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Lynchburg Schools Go Virtual for first 9 weeks

Updated: 2 hours ago