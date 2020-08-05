Kaine says negotiations advancing on next round of COVID relief

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Senator Tim Kaine says negotations on the next round of COVID-19 relief are moving forward.

Speaking with reporters during a teleconference Wednesday afternoon, Kaine said it’s too early to be 100 percent sure.

But he said congressional leaders are getting closer to a deal.

“I do believe in the last couple of days, we’ve seen... the icebergs are starting to move apart and we’re starting to see a path through to a deal,” Kaine told reporters. “The American public desperately needs one.”

Kaine said it now appears that leaders could agree on a framework by the end of this week, work out the details over the weekend and vote next week.

