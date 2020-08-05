Advertisement

Former Salem broadcaster makes history as first woman to call regular season Orioles game

By Josh Birch
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BALTIMORE, Md. (WDBJ) - During the Marlins-versus-Orioles Major League Baseball game Tuesday night, a familiar face to some people locally made history... again!

Last year, Melanie Newman made history with the Salem Red Sox as part of the first all-female broadcast team in professional baseball history.

She’s graduated from Salem, and now is working with the Baltimore Orioles.

Tuesday night, she became the first woman in club history to call a regular season game from the Orioles Radio Network Booth.

According to MLB.com, Newman is one of just four active female broadcasters in the game.

