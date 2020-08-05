Lynchburg City Schools decision impacts local day care

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - “We’ve seen that impact all the way around with just really increased demand and us just not being able to provide for the families the way we want to be able to,” said Karen Fitzgerald, Mary Bethune Academy administrative assistant.

Child care - that’s what many Lynchburg families are trying to find with schools now set to be virtual for the first nine weeks.

The decision comes following coronavirus cases increasing in the Central Virginia region.

At Mary Bethune Academy, the impact of the school board’s decision has already been felt.

“Those parents have to be in the office, they’ve resumed going back to the office and now they have this demand of trying to find someone to watch their children because they thought they would be in school and now they’re not,” said Fitzgerald.

But for those looking to find care here, Fitzgerald says they’ll have to be put on a waiting list.

“Once Lynchburg City Schools decided to go virtual, it’s made an impact in the sense that a lot of spaces that we thought might become available are now - the children are gonna stay,” said Fitzgerald.

Spaces are now limited to nearly a third of capacity here at Mary Bethune due to health restrictions, but that limitation comes as a mark of safety during the pandemic.

“We’ve been very fortunate that we’ve stayed open throughout the entire pandemic so far and we hope to continue that and just continue to do whatever we can for the families that we serve and for the other families in the community,” said Fitzgerald.

