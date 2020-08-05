Lynchburg City Schools vote to begin 100% virtual

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg school board voted to begin the year with a completely virtual course curriculum for the Fall 2020 semester.

A total of seven members voted in favor, one abstained, and one was not present for the vote.

The school board had voted for a hybrid approach as recent as July 28, combining on-site with virtual learning.

The school year begins August 24. All grades will be virtual until at least late October.

