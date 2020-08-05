Advertisement

Lynchburg students won’t be back in school until October, board says

Pre-K through 12th grade will learn remotely full time until then
Students will be waiting nine weeks to get back to class in person.
Students will be waiting nine weeks to get back to class in person.(WDBJ7 photo)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:29 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Students in Lynchburg won’t be coming back for in-person classes until October. The decision was made Tuesday night by the Lynchburg School Board, citing the explosion of coronavirus cases in the city in recent days. Several board members said they couldn’t live with the risks of sending kids back to school, even part time.

The decision means all students, Pre-K through 12th grade, will be learning remotely for the first nine weeks of class, though board members say that could change, if the number of cases in the city goes down.

“Last week I was concerned. This week I’m more concerned,” said district superintendent Dr. Crystal Edwards.

The Board’s decision comes just one day after health officials warned COVID is “ravaging” the city. Board members said that rise in cases shows, for now, schools can’t be opened safely.

“As a parent of two daughters, one of whom is type 1 diabetic, this is what is going to be best for our students,” said board chair Dr. James Coleman.

Under the plan, all instruction will still be given by Lynchburg teachers. Pre-K through second grade students will learn remotely with a program called See Saw.

“Parents and guardians will act as partners in their student’s learning,” said newly appointed assistant superintendent Amy Pugh

For the youngest students, Pugh says parents will have to help kids log in and go through lessons, especially since some not be able to read well yet.

Grades 3-12 will be using Google Classroom, and will do so on devices provided by the district. Wifi will be available outside certain schools.

When learning remotely, students will be able to talk to their teachers through zoom calls, or on the phone, and special tutoring session may be available for some.

When and if students come back in person, there will be screening outside school buildings, and every facility will be cleaned daily, including with decontaminating misters. Parents and teachers are also encouraged to use flow charts provided by the district to decide whether or not they or their kids should come to school.

If anyone tests positive, the district says it will consult closely with local health experts, and will close down classrooms, or entire schools as needed.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City of Radford adopts new crowd gathering ordinance, mask ordinance tabled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
On Tuesday, Radford’s City Council held a second emergency meeting to address large gatherings. Now that students are returning, they will double its population.

News

More Republicans consider campaign for Governor in 2021

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Virginians won’t elect their next Governor until next year, but the race is starting to attract more interest from potential Republican candidates.

News

Health officials end quarantine recommendation following travel to Myrtle Beach

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Public health officials in the Roanoke Valley say it’s no longer necessary for anyone who visits Myrtle Beach to self-quarantine when they return. In late June and early July, many of the cases in our area were associated with travel to Horry County, South Carolina.But officials with the Virginia Department of Health now say two incubation periods have passed since the last local case tied to Myrtle Beach.

News

Lynchburg City Schools vote to begin 100% virtual

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The Lynchburg school board voted to begin the year with a completely virtual course curriculum for the Fall 2020 semester.

Latest News

News

2020 vs 2019: Comparing hurricane seasons, so far

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
So far we have seen 9 named tropical storms, and two of those strengthened to a CAT 1 hurricane. But how does this year compare to the same time in 2019?

News

Virginia Tech rolls out new Hokie Ready app with health survey

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Leanna Scachetti
No personal information will be stored or reported, but the school can access general data they might use to make adjustments on campus.

News

Blacksburg Town Council looks at new ordinance with stricter Coronavirus guidelines

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Blacksburg town council members review new ordinance.

News

Blacksburg considers new restrictions during pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
WDBJ7's Ashley Boles reports

News

Campbell Co. solar panels

Updated: 7 hours ago
Campbell County administration will also hold a public hearing Tuesday night on a new solar energy facility.

News

Campbell Co. broadband efforts

Updated: 8 hours ago
WDBJ7's Michael Alachnowicz reports