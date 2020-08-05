Advertisement

Montgomery County authorities search for suspect who exposed himself to minors

MONTGOMERY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to two juveniles.

The suspect is described as a 6′1″ white man around 30 years old with a short beard. He was seen wearing a white T-shirt with writing on the front and below the knee brown shorts.

Authorities are searching for the suspects vehicle, a red two-door GMC or Chevrolet extended cab shot bed truck.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Lt. light at 540-382-6915.

