More Republicans consider campaign for Governor in 2021

Virginia State Capitol
Virginia State Capitol(WDBJ)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Virginians won’t elect their next Governor until next year, but the race is starting to attract more interest from potential Republican candidates.

Only one, Chesterfield County Senator Amanda Chase, has formally kicked off a campaign for Governor, but others are testing the water, including former Grayson County Senator Bill Carrico, 5th District Congressman Denver Riggleman who might run as an Independent and most recently Delegate Kirk Cox, the former Speaker of the House.

“There is no obvious frontrunner in terms of the Republican nomination, not at all,” said Virginia Tech Professor and WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton, “and they’re really starting from almost zero.”

Denton said now is the time for potential candidates to begin jockeying for position, but he said Republicans have a shorter bench, and so far, no one who would bring statewide name recognition to the campaign.

“So the Republicans right now have more of a challenge,” Denton said Tuesday afternoon, “and they’re certainly trying to find someone and in fact recruit someone who can have a statewide appeal, somewhat toward the center right, in order to have any hope of being successful.”

Among Democrats we already have a half-dozen possible candidates.

And on the Republican side, Denton said he wouldn’t be surprised to see 10 to 12 potential candidates before the field begins to narrow.

