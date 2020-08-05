Musicians gather again for regular jam session in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - “I mean, it’s just sort of magic,” said Kay Lera, who helped organize the outdoor music jam. “I don’t really, I really don’t understand but I feel it myself, so I know it’s very real.”

It’s a gathering of musicians, some friends, some newcomers.

“It’s a jam, a real definition of a jam,” said Dan Newhall, a musician who founded the event. “People can just come by if they want to play, all skills, all levels of musical knowledge and subjects. Country, Bluegrass, Rock and Roll, whatever.”

For almost 30 years, they’ve been coming together in restaurants and coffee shops, and even a local church.

“As times changed, and businesses came and went, and various things like that,” Newhall explained

“Yeah,” added his wife, Penny, also a musician. “This is number seven, here.”

“Here” being Jordan’s Point Park, where they have moved because of COVID.

“We did a trial run about a month ago just with the musicians to see how the sound was,” Lera said. “And they liked it and so we decided to move ahead.”

Giving them a new home, at least for the time being.

“We’ll just keep it alive as long as we can,” said Dan Newhall, “Because we love it.”

