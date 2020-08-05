Advertisement

Roanoke College investigates sexual misconduct response

Roanoke College in Salem is investigating its response to sexual misconduct
Roanoke College in Salem is investigating its response to sexual misconduct
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke College is investigating its response to sexual misconduct. This comes after students created a petition saying the Dean of Students mishandled sexual misconduct cases.

Roanoke College officials say they’re investigating allegations that the Dean of Students, Brian Chisom, responded to sexual misconduct cases with sexism and victim blaming.

These allegations against Chisom, also the college’s former Title IX Coordinator, were reported in a change.org petition created last week by Roanoke College current and former students. They called it, “Demanding Accountability for Misconduct Cases Neglected by Roanoke College.”

Students wrote in the petition, “Dean Chisom’s line of questioning and general tone of conversation is based in victim blaming and sexism.”

The petition, which now has over 1700 signatures, calls for Chisom’s resignation or removal from his position and for the college to investigate.

The college initially responded to the petition, saying, “Dean Chisom has ably held several staff roles and made many outstanding contributions to Roanoke College.”

After an outpouring of criticism, the college’s president Michael Maxey responded Friday, saying in a letter on Facebook that an independent outside investigator would lead a review of the cases outlined in the petition. Roanoke College staff and a member of the Board of Trustees will be involved in the review process.

This investigation comes as Roanoke College gets ready to start its fall semester August 19.

