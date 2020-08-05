Advertisement

Roanoke hosts Color Your Corner art contest

Your artwork could be displayed on one of the city's five signal cabinets, like this one here at 10th Street and Williamson Road
Your artwork could be displayed on one of the city's five signal cabinets, like this one here at 10th Street and Williamson Road
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke is inviting you to help spread the word about pedestrian safety.

They ask that you submit artwork to them by September 30 for a chance to be featured on one of the city’s five signal cabinets. It’s called the Color Your Corner Contest. The designs will support Roanoke’s Pedestrian Safety Campaign.

The Roanoke Arts Commission Panel will select five artists.

“The more the community gets excited about something, so art, it’s something that really people just get really excited about, that also gets the idea and the message stuck to your head,” Andrea Garland, Traffic Engineer for the City of Roanoke, said.

For more information on how to submit your work, click here.

