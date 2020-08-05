Roanoke man pleads guilty to gang charges, could face life in prison

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A member of a Roanoke gang has pleaded guilty to federal charges of murder and other gang-related crimes.

Trayvone Kasey, 21, a member of the Rollin’ 30s Crips, was federally indicted in 2018 on federal racketeering charges, conspiracy to commit murder and firearms charges. He pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal racketeering, murder in aid of racketeering, conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death, interference with commerce by robbery, and discharging a firearm and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death.

Kasey could be sentenced to life in prison. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the trial of fellow defendants Sean Denzel Guerrant and DeMonte Rashod Mack.

As part of the plea, Kasey admitted he, plus Guerrant, Mack and Chauncey Levesy,“conspired to conduct a pattern of racketeering activity including multiple threats and acts involving violent crime,” according to investigators. That included the murders of Nickalas Lee and Markel Girty.

Autoplay Caption

Levesy has also pleaded guilty to racketeering and conspiracy to commit murder, and will also be sentenced after the trial of Guerrant and Mack.

The accouncement of the plea was made by United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen, David W. Archey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division, and Samuel Roman Jr., Roanoke Chief of Police.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.