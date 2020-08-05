Advertisement

Roanoke man pleads guilty to gang charges, could face life in prison

Mugshot of murder suspect Trayvon Kasey
Mugshot of murder suspect Trayvon Kasey(Western Va Regional Jail)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A member of a Roanoke gang has pleaded guilty to federal charges of murder and other gang-related crimes.

Trayvone Kasey, 21, a member of the Rollin’ 30s Crips, was federally indicted in 2018 on federal racketeering charges, conspiracy to commit murder and firearms charges. He pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal racketeering, murder in aid of racketeering, conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death, interference with commerce by robbery, and discharging a firearm and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death.

Kasey could be sentenced to life in prison. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the trial of fellow defendants Sean Denzel Guerrant and DeMonte Rashod Mack.

As part of the plea, Kasey admitted he, plus Guerrant, Mack and Chauncey Levesy,“conspired to conduct a pattern of racketeering activity including multiple threats and acts involving violent crime,” according to investigators. That included the murders of Nickalas Lee and Markel Girty.

Caption

Levesy has also pleaded guilty to racketeering and conspiracy to commit murder, and will also be sentenced after the trial of Guerrant and Mack.

The accouncement of the plea was made by United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen, David W. Archey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division, and Samuel Roman Jr., Roanoke Chief of Police.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rollin' 30s Crips

Updated: 10 minutes ago

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Sen. Rick Scott talks about Tampa event with President Trump

Updated: 1 hour ago

Crime

Documentary about Appomattox cold case murder debuts on YouTube

Updated: 1 hours ago
No one has been arrested and the sheriff says the crime remains unsolved.

Latest News

Education

The New Back-to-School: Talking with teachers about the changing face of education

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Melissa Gaona
We talked with teachers from around the region about their concerns about getting back to school.

News

The New Back-to-School / Teacher Roundtable

Updated: 2 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

Safety

Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for woman missing since early July

Updated: 3 hours ago
58-year-old Jeneen Lavita Jamison Valentine, of Ridgeway, was last seen at a home on Willow Ct. in Martinsville on July 3. A family member reported her missing July 16.

News

WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk: Creating a Virtual Classroom

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Private Schools Prepare for Return to Class

Updated: 6 hours ago
Recording of daily morning newscast.

News

Roanoke Catholic School Plans for Return to Class

Updated: 6 hours ago
Recording of daily morning newscast.