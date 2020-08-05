Advertisement

Smithsonian to display Wing craft used for first US commercial drone deliveries

Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A drone belonging to Christiansburg’s Wing delivery company is making its final journey, to become part of the collection at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C.

Drone No. A1229 helped kick off the first residential drone delivery service in the U.S., according to Wing. In October 2019, the drone traveled 2.32 miles to deliver a vest to a home in Christiansburg in less than three minutes.

Two other drones delivered packages to two other Christiansburg families at the same time, all piloted by the same drone operator.

These flights marked the beginning of an ongoing service in Christiansburg, that continues to offer residents there what the company calls a “safer, faster and more efficient form of transportation.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Documentary about Appomattox cold case murder debuts on YouTube

Updated: 11 minutes ago
No one has been arrested and the sheriff says the crime remains unsolved.

Education

The New Back-to-School: Talking with teachers about the changing face of education

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Gaona
We talked with teachers from around the region about their concerns about getting back to school.

News

The New Back-to-School / Teacher Roundtable

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

Safety

Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for woman missing since early July

Updated: 2 hours ago
58-year-old Jeneen Lavita Jamison Valentine, of Ridgeway, was last seen at a home on Willow Ct. in Martinsville on July 3. A family member reported her missing July 16.

News

WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk: Creating a Virtual Classroom

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Private Schools Prepare for Return to Class

Updated: 4 hours ago
Recording of daily morning newscast.

News

Roanoke Catholic School Plans for Return to Class

Updated: 4 hours ago
Recording of daily morning newscast.

News

Former Salem Broadcaster Newman Makes History With Baltimore Orioles

Updated: 5 hours ago

Sports

Former Salem broadcaster makes history as first woman to call regular season Orioles game

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Josh Birch
Melanie Newman graduated from Salem, and now is working with the Baltimore Orioles.

Education

Roanoke Catholic School gives details about what school year will look like in-person

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
RCS gives details about in person school year.

News

Roanoke County Mom Shares Her Plan to Do All Virtual Learning for Her Three Kids

Updated: 6 hours ago
|