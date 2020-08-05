University of Lynchburg students carefully begin move-ins

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at one of our hometown universities have begun cautiously moving in.

Students at the University of Lynchburg began that process Wednesday.

First-year students and early arrivals will move in through Saturday during different time slots.

15 move-in slots are allocated for every two hours.

The University says volunteers will provide directions and other help for those moving in, but will not move luggage like in years past.

“Safety is number one and so we want to start that right now as they’re coming in and we want to continue it throughout the semester while our students are taking their classes,” said Aaron Smith, University of Lynchburg vice president and dean for student development.

Returning students will begin their move-in process Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.