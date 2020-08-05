Advertisement

Virginia Tech rolls out new Hokie Ready app with health survey

By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

Virginia Tech is rolling out a new safety app leaders plan to use to continue to manage the spread of Covid-19. It’s called the Hokie Ready app. Kevin Foust, Associate Vice President of Safety and Security at Virginia Tech said Tuesday that it’s a new and improved version of the Live-Safe app.

Foust said students, faculty and staff can, but are not required to, fill out a health screening questionnaire.

No personal information will be stored or reported, but the school can access general data they might use to make adjustments on campus.

“It’s simple a tool that allows the individual to do a daily health check to determine whether or not they want to come to work, they feel it’s safe to come to work,” Foust said. “Or should they go to their healthcare provider or to Virginia Department of Health or in the case of students, Sheppard health Center to get further guidance.”

The questionnaire will ask the user whether they have traveled internationally recently, whether they’ve been on close contact with an infected person or whether they may be experiencing any Covid-10 specific symptoms.

Foust said responses to the health survey will be deleted after 24 hours.

Users can also find support services and report a tip through the app.

The new app will also be available to students or staff working and studying abroad.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2020 vs 2019: Comparing hurricane seasons, so far

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
So far we have seen 9 named tropical storms, and two of those strengthened to a CAT 1 hurricane. But how does this year compare to the same time in 2019?

News

Blacksburg Town Council looks at new ordinance with stricter Coronavirus guidelines

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Blacksburg town council members review new ordinance.

News

Blacksburg considers new restrictions during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
WDBJ7's Ashley Boles reports

News

Campbell Co. solar panels

Updated: 3 hours ago
Campbell County administration will also hold a public hearing Tuesday night on a new solar energy facility.

Latest News

News

Campbell Co. broadband efforts

Updated: 3 hours ago
WDBJ7's Michael Alachnowicz reports

News

Myrtle Beach quarantine recommendation lifted

Updated: 3 hours ago
Overall, the number of cases has been trending downward for over a week, but Dr. Molly O'Dell says that could change as school and other activities resume.

News

Henry County preparing for "New Back to School"

Updated: 3 hours ago
WDBJ7's Kendall Davis reports

Coronavirus

Kings Dominion amusement park to remain closed through 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
COVID-19 concerns have led to the continued closure.

News

Campbell County holds public hearing on potential solar energy facility

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
About 135 jobs would be created during construction of the facility.

News

Campbell County considers wireless broadband proposal

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The proposal would benefit areas of the county that need broadband more, such as Gladys and Concord.