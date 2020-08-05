Warm and muggy conditions continue with a few storms

As Isaias exits to the north, our pattern shifts to a more typical summertime setup for early August. A frontal boundary will dissipate today, but not before triggering a few showers and storms. We’ll see more numerous showers and storms as we head toward the end of the week. The weekend is looking fairly nice with hazy sunshine and highs approaching 90s. We just keep a slight chance for a storm each day.

WEDNESDAY

A front will stall then fall apart over the area Wednesday keeping enough instability around to trigger a few afternoon showers and storms, starting in the mountains by mid afternoon then moving toward the southeast and ending in the Piedmont by the evening. While the severe threat appears marginal, a few storms could turn severe with gusty wind and hail possible.

A front will move into the region and then dissipate, but not before triggering a few storms. (WDBJ)

THURSDAY

We’ll see more clouds Thursday than we did Wednesday keeping temperatures in the mid 80s. More numerous showers and storms will also develop in the afternoon.

More showers and storms develop during the day. (WDBJ)

WARMING UP TOWARD THE WEEKEND

The second half of the week turns quite muggy with increasing temperatures as highs climb to the mid and upper 80s to low 90s by Saturday and Sunday. The overall pattern is quite benign given our active setup the past few weeks. We’ll take it. There’s nothing that shouts heatwave again for at least the next 10 days.