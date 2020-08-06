Advertisement

Absentee ballot applications mailed to registered voters

(WBAY)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Registrar’s Office wants to clarify some concerns about a recently-sent mailer containing an application for an absentee ballot.

The mailer did not originate from the Roanoke City Registrar’s Office, according to the city, but instead from an organization called Center for Voter Information in Washington, D.C. People who need to contact that organization about concerns can call 866-377-7396.

However, according to the city, if you want to apply to vote absentee for the general election but haven’t yet, you can use the form in that mailer, though the mailing address on the return envelope is incorrect.

If you want to send in a completed absentee ballot application, the city says you should put a mark through the Roanoke County address and bar code on the return envelope, write in the Roanoke City address and return the application.

That address, where you can also return the application in person, is City Registrar’s Office, 317 Kimball Ave. NE, Roanoke, VA 24016.

