Advertisement

Alcova Mortgage hosting fill the bus event Friday

Kids came out for school supplies in downtown Roanoke at last year's Park it in the Market event
Kids came out for school supplies in downtown Roanoke at last year's Park it in the Market event(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

Alcova Mortgage is collecting school supplies for Roanoke City Public Schools for the second year in a row.

You can drop off supplies in the market square in downtown Roanoke Friday, August 7th, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and next Friday, August 14th, at the same time. The event is called “Park it in the Market.”

Alcova Mortgage has donated over $6,000 worth of supplies and is challenging people to come out with more.

“A lot of folks are out of work, a lot of parents are trying to figure out if they’re going to send their kids back to school or if they’re going to be working from home, so we know kids now more than ever really need this extra support,” Kim Bratic, Vice President of Marketing for Alcova Mortgage, said.

You can also drop supplies off until August 14th at the Alcova Morgage office in Roanoke, Kids Square in the Center in the Square building, the Kirk Family YMCA, and the YMCA Express at Gainsboro.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Park It in the Market

Updated: 49 minutes ago

News

New Back to School: How the Role of School Nurses is Changing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Nurses will be the point person for Roanoke County Public Schools if any students get COVID-19.

News

Martinsville Prepares for Virtual School Year

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Tutoring Options in Roanoke

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Lynchburg Learn and Play Program

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Candidate Calls For More Attention to Mental Health

Updated: 1 hours ago

Education

Roanoke City Public Schools will vote Tuesday on fall plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
Under the modified plan, adjusted after the board looked at COVID-19 infection rates in the city, most students will participate in virtual instruction for the first nine weeks beginning August 31.

News

Roanoke City Schools Fall Plan

Updated: 1 hours ago

Entertainment

Lexington National Horse Show carries on through COVID

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bruce Young
At the Virginia Horse Center, the Lexington National Horse Show is underway with some modifications.

News

Lynchburg Police Department welcomes 11 new officers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Ceremony attendance was restricted due to the ongoing pandemic.