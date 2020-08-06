Alcova Mortgage hosting fill the bus event Friday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

Alcova Mortgage is collecting school supplies for Roanoke City Public Schools for the second year in a row.

You can drop off supplies in the market square in downtown Roanoke Friday, August 7th, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and next Friday, August 14th, at the same time. The event is called “Park it in the Market.”

Alcova Mortgage has donated over $6,000 worth of supplies and is challenging people to come out with more.

“A lot of folks are out of work, a lot of parents are trying to figure out if they’re going to send their kids back to school or if they’re going to be working from home, so we know kids now more than ever really need this extra support,” Kim Bratic, Vice President of Marketing for Alcova Mortgage, said.

You can also drop supplies off until August 14th at the Alcova Morgage office in Roanoke, Kids Square in the Center in the Square building, the Kirk Family YMCA, and the YMCA Express at Gainsboro.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.