Buena Vista Labor Day parade canceled for 2020
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Buena Vista Labor Day parade has been canceled for 2020 because of concerns about crowds gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Labor Day committee said, “It is heartbreaking to postpone this tradition, but the health of our community, participants, and spectators is of the upmost importance.”
There will still be a fireworks show, similar to how the 4th of July fireworks display was set up. The committee is also working on an idea to have a virtual platform for political speeches to replace having candidates in the parade; politicians are being asked to prerecord speeches to be presented one-by-one oon social media.
Updates will be posted on the Glen Maury Park Facebook page.
