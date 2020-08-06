Advertisement

Buena Vista Labor Day parade canceled for 2020

Buena Vista Labor Day-Glen Maury Park
Buena Vista Labor Day-Glen Maury Park(Glen Maury Park FB page)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Buena Vista Labor Day parade has been canceled for 2020 because of concerns about crowds gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Labor Day committee said, “It is heartbreaking to postpone this tradition, but the health of our community, participants, and spectators is of the upmost importance.”

There will still be a fireworks show, similar to how the 4th of July fireworks display was set up. The committee is also working on an idea to have a virtual platform for political speeches to replace having candidates in the parade; politicians are being asked to prerecord speeches to be presented one-by-one oon social media.

Updates will be posted on the Glen Maury Park Facebook page.

It is with great sadness that we announce we will be postponing the 50th Labor Day Parade and Festival until next year....

Posted by Glen Maury Park on Thursday, August 6, 2020

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Riot Incited at Fifth and Federal/Lynchburg Police

Updated: 6 minutes ago

Crime

Man arrested for inciting Lynchburg riot

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Police say he threw an M-80 firecracker under a car.

Coronavirus

Roanoke Army reservist, pastor becomes 4th service member to die as a result of COVID-19

Updated: 30 minutes ago
61-year-old Spc. Curtis Lamar Fort died July 30 from complications related to the virus. He leaves behind a wife and eight children.

I-81 Fatal Crash/Gina Edmondson

Updated: 32 minutes ago

Latest News

Coronavirus

Percentage of positive new COVID cases up slightly in VA

Updated: 2 hours ago
12,635 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.

Birthday

Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 6, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Keeping the Music Alive

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Giles Back to School Plans

Updated: 5 hours ago

Forecast

Thursday, August 6, Morning FastCast

Updated: 8 hours ago
A few showers early followed by more thunderstorms this afternoon. Some storms may be on the stronger side.

Coronavirus

With heightened COVID cases in Black, Hispanic community, Roanoke brings together leaders

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Eric Miller
Health officials say per capita COVID infection rates are particularly high in Roanoke's Hispanic community.