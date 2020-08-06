Buena Vista’s Labor Day parade canceled

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Buena Vista’s Labor Day Parade has been canceled.

The Labor Day Committee decided not to hold the parade this year because of coronavirus.

The traditional beginning of the political season normally includes speeches from candidates, which they hope to bring online this year.

“So we’re reaching out to the candidates to ask for prerecorded videos of their speech to Buena Vista specifically, which we will in turn share on social media in a scheduled format,” Kristina Ramsey, Buena Vista’s Economic Development & Marketing Coordinator. “We’re still working out all the kinks on that and how it will work, but hopefully we’ll have a good turnout for that because we still want to do the kickoff for the election season.”

There will still be fireworks, although they are still working on good locations for viewing.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.