Cheetos Mac ‘n’ Cheese comes out this weekend

It's seriously cheesy
Frito-Lay and Quaker Foods are launching three flavors of Cheetos Mac ‘n’ Cheese: Bold & Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot and Cheesy Jalapeño.(Source: Quaker Foods, CNN)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) – Chester Cheetah must be mighty proud of this cheesy goodness.

Frito-Lay and Quaker Foods are launching three flavors of Cheetos Mac ‘n’ Cheese: Bold & Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot and Cheesy Jalapeño.

The boxes and single-serve cups will be available starting Saturday at Walmart and will later appear at other retailers next year.

The PepsiCo-owned companies are jumping into a market dominated by Kraft and Velveeta.

The idea for Cheetos Mac 'n' Cheese came from a fan who was already using Cheetos to make a homemade mac and cheese.

It was so popular, the company decided to come up with their own version of it.

