Giles County back to school plans finalized

GILES, Va. (WDBJ) -

On Wednesday, the Giles County School Board had a chance to get your questions answered by the health department for how back to school will look this year.

When students go back to school in Giles, they’ll start on a hybrid schedule. After about a month of two days in person and three virtual, the board will reassess increasing those face-to-face days.

“We realize that COVID-19 is something that we’re going to have to deal with as we move into this school year, but we feel that the plan we have developed, we feel strongly about it,” said Superintendent Dr. Terry Arbogast II.

The superintendent says the A, B schedule is being finalized for which students come in on Monday and Wednesday, and those on Tuesday and Thursday. Friday is reserved for virtual lessons and as a day for staff to develop lesson plans.

Details on students in groups A and B are expected to be released this Friday.

Desks in classrooms are already six feet apart, designating one for the A and one for the B student.

“We’re going to try to maintain that six-foot distancing in the classroom as much as possible and students will not need to have the mask on,” Arbogast said.

The superintendent said transportation was the toughest to maneuver to try and keep families together getting everyone to the school building on the right day. Masks will be required on the bus and when switching classes or getting lunch in the cafeteria.

“If you’re sick and your contagious if you go out and you’re working and you’re with people, you’re going to expose people so we really need people to stay home,” said New River Health District Director Dr. Noelle Bissell.

Bissell answered lingering questions of the board and community about the virus at Wednesday’s meeting.

“The virus doesn’t jump off and jump out at you. We do know that there are risks for transmitting and it’s space and time,” she said.

That time, being with someone with less than six feet of distance and more than 15 minutes with no protection.

“While I’m hopeful that we can have a safe and effective vaccine sooner rather than later I think banking on that in the coming couple of months is probably overly optimistic,” Bissell said. “If we all do our part, then we can keep schools in person which is what everyone wants, we can control the transmission so we can even get back to even more in person than just two days a week.”

Giles County Schools plan to work hand-in-hand with the health department to establish good practices for kids. The superintendent said they will provide face coverings for the students. The district also bought between 1,600-1,700 gallons of hand sanitizer for classroom.

“There is no doubt about it that the success of this is dependent on everybody,” Bissell said. “The trajectory of coronavirus in the New River Health District is everybody’s responsibility and everybody plays a part.”

Students K-2 will be provided with tablets for K-2, Pro Books for grade 3 and 4-12 get Chromebooks.

You have until August 10 to sign your child up for all virtual classes. The first day of school is August 24.

Read the whole back to school plan here.

Watch Wednesday’s meeting here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.